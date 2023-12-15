Former ANM nabbed for running illegal gender-detection clinic

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

The Health Departments of Barnala and Patiala busted a racket involved in illegal gender tests as well as performing abortions. Barnala Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh and Patiala Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said they had received information that an individual has been conducting foetus gender tests and performing illegal abortions in Patiala. This person did not possess any medical degree, they said.

The suspect has been identified as Meena, a former Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM). A middleman named Jarnail Singh has also been booked. The two were operating the illegal gender-detection centre in a house in village Choura. It has been learned that Meena was fired from her previous job because of her involvement in such activities.

Dr Jasbir said a sting operation was conducted by the Barnala Health Department to nail the suspects. The operation was supervised by Director, Health and Family Welfare, Ravinder Pal Kaur, with support from Poonamdeep Kaur, Deputy Medical Commissioner in Barnala.

Dr Jasbir added the health department team sent a decoy pregnant woman to the suspect's residence in Patiala. For Rs 5,000 fee, the suspect was ready to disclose the gender of the unborn child to the woman. As soon as the suspect began the test, the health department team intervened and apprehended her. A case has been registered against the suspect under the PCPNDT Act.

#Barnala