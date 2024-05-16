Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 15

Dr Manohar Singh, brother of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, joined the Congress today. Dr Manohar was inducted into Congress by state Congress incharge Devinder Yadav today.

Dr Manohar Singh had contested as an independent candidate from the Bassi Pathana assembly constituency. He contested against Gurpreet Singh GP, the then Congress candidate from the constituency and got about 14,000 votes.

While talking to The Tribune, Dr Manohar said that he would work in the constituency to strengthen the party, adding that he would ensure that Congress wins the seat by a huge margin.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Charanjit Channi #Congress #Fatehgarh Sahib