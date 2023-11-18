Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

Former Amritsar MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, along with her party colleague Kulwant Dhaliwal, organised a free cancer treatment and screening camp here today. During the camp, people were made aware of cancer and how one can help suppress it in its initial stages. Dr Navjot said that there needs to be awareness about this disease among people and everyone who is capable should come forward in support of patients.

