Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp

Patiala, November 17
Former Amritsar MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, along with her party colleague Kulwant Dhaliwal, organised a free cancer treatment and screening camp here today. During the camp, people were made aware of cancer and how one can help suppress it in its initial stages. Dr Navjot said that there needs to be awareness about this disease among people and everyone who is capable should come forward in support of patients.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured