Former Patiala DC passes away

Tribune News Servoce

Patiala, May 12

Senor bureaucrat and former IAS officer Amarjit Singh Sidhu passed away late Saturday night. Sidhu died in his sleep at a private hospital, where he was admitted due to age-related complications.

Sidhu, who remained Patiala Deputy Commissioner and retired from the post in 1997, was instrumental in taking many decisions pertaining to Patiala’s beautification and upkeep of heritage properties. During his tenure, he ensured that all the Baradari Gardens were restored to their pristine glory and also ensured the plantation of hundreds of native Punjab trees in and around the city. After his retirement, he remained a member of the Punjab Public Service Commission, MILKFED Chairman, and Director of National Fertilisers Limited.

Hailing from Dhann Singh Khana village in Bathinda, Sidhu is survived by his son Sukhman Singh Sidhu and daughter Nafisa Sidhu, who is married to senior Punjab IAS Officer Gagandeep Singh Brar. Considered close to the family of Parkash Singh Badal, Sidhu remained the halqa incharge of Talwandi Sabo and contested the Vidhan Sabha elections.