Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity

Patiala, May 15
Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind visited Punjabi University today. This was his first visit to the university after the end of his tenure. During a brief stay at the university’s guest house, various staff members met with Prof Arvind and shared their concerns.
Prof Arvind urged the staff to maintain the high standards of the university. He said the university has been making significant contributions to Punjabi language and culture. He said it is the collective responsibility of the staff to elevate the university to greater heights.
