Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 11

The Patiala Consumer and Telephone Subscribers Forum, in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chandigarh region, celebrated the World Consumer Rights Day at Government Polytechnic College for Girls today.

BS Chahal, president of the forum, highlighted the achievements and targets of the forum besides briefing the gathering on the formation of the organisation. OP Garg, forum’s secretary, talked about the performance of the organisation during the year.

Key speaker RC Das, joint director at BIS, shared his experiences on standardisation and hallmarking of gold and silver.

On the occasion, a souvenir was released, with messages from dignitaries of various departments and articles for consumer guidance.

Students of Masti ki Pathshala presented a skit on water conservation and highlighted how water was wasted.

Vinod Sharma, a social worker, who looks after patients, students, green movements and teaches students in slum areas, was honoured by the forum.

Dr Ravinder Kaur, District Food Supplies Controller, Patiala, said one must go through the Consumer Protection Act to know about the consumer rights.

Liakat Ali, a member of the Rajasthan State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, who has a vast knowledge of consumer awareness and has been honoured with district, state and national awards received cash prizes on the occasion.

The function was attended by various organisations like Rotary Club, Senior Citizen’s Welfare Association, Suchna Adhikar Manch and other dignitaries of the city besides the forum members.