Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail

Patiala, October 6
The police have recovered four mobile phones from the Patiala Central Jail.
Karnail Singh, Assistant Superintendent, said, “The officials recovered one of the mobile phones and a battery from the possession of an inmate, identified as Jashan.” The police have registered three cases under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.
