Four-day inter-zonal youth and folk fest ends

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

The four-day inter-zonal youth and folk festival at Punjabi University ended with various cultural performances. Poet Sukhvinder Amrit was the chief guest on the concluding day of the event. Competitions such as Giddha, classical dance, singing of folk songs, instrumental music (rhythm), instrumental music (melody), traditional fashion show and poetic recitation, among others, were organised on the final day.

A drama competition was conducted as well, is which Government Mahindra College secured the first position, followed by Government Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College in second and Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, in third.

In the folk orchestra category, Government Mahindra College secured the first position, followed by Mata Gujri College, Fatehgarh Sahib, in second and Government Ranbir College, Sangrur, in third.

In the field of folk song, the State College of Education, Patiala, secured the first position, followed by Akal Degree College, Mastuana, in second and Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib, in third. In the folk dance category, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib, secured the first position, followed by Guru Nanak College, Budhlada (Mansa), in second and Khalsa College in third.

In the field of folk art, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib, secured the first position, followed by Guru Nanak College, Budhlada (Mansa), in the second position and Khalsa College in the third.

In the local song category, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, Anandpur Sahib, secured the first position, followed by Guru Nanak College, Budhlada (Mansa), in the second position and Khalsa College in the third.

