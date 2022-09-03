Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 2

Four students of Government NTC School, Rajpura, were admitted to hospital after they complained of breathlessness and later lost consciousness as some students sprayed perfume inside a classroom.

Doctors who attended to the students in the hospital said that the perfume was apparently sprayed for a long time and four of the students, who might have been allergic to some chemical used in the perfume, fell unconscious.

According to teachers, some students of Class XII science stream started spraying a perfume brought by a fellow student. “As they were sprayed it, a few of the students rushed out while four fell to the ground and were rushed to the government hospital, where their condition is stated to be out of danger,” they said.

Those admitted to the shoptail have been identified as Aman Deep Kaur, Parminder Kaur, Ishita and Anmol Singh. Meanwhile, the police have recorded statements are investigating the case after the school management informed the cops and parents of the students.

