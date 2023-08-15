Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 14

The number of cases of Dengue during the ongoing season has reached near 100 as the district recorded four new cases on Monday. Officials at the district health department said the numbers are expected to rise in view of recent floods and subsequent stagnation of rain water. They said in fact, this is the initial phase of the season and cases this year had started early on.

The district has witnessed 95 cases till date. Four new cases were recorded today. Till now, the district health department has run 600 tests for Dengue, including 443 of residents of the district.Officials said as of today, a total of 443 individuals are suspected as Dengue cases. “The district has recorded 95 cases of Dengue this season. Though we have not witnessed any Dengue related death till date, the number of cases are expected to rise in the coming days. Therefore, people are advised to remain cautious of collection of rainwater in the open in their surroundings”, epidemiologist Dr Sumeet said.

He said the Dengue season began early due to widespread stagnation of rainwater across various sub-divisions. “Dengue cases have witnessed an increase in the initial period itself due to floods and stagnation of rainwater. In fact, the flood water on Monday again started entering fields in Dudhan Sadhan and Patran areas”, he said.Health officials said they are regularly spraying pyrethrum insecticide inside homes of affected individuals. “The employees of local bodies are carrying out fogging in their respective areas”, they said.

