4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Patiala, February 23

Four persons travelling in a car were killed in a road accident on the Rajpura-Sirhind road on Wednesday night while two others were injured after their car rammed into a truck parked on the highway.

The victims have been identified as Gurjinder Singh and Gurvinder Singh, both siblings and Kamaljit Singh and Ravinder Singh. Two other occupants Avinash Singh and Nanak Singh were injured in the accident and have been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

In their complaint, Karan Vohra and Jasvir Singh of Rajpura said their six friends, who were coming back home after attending a birthday party on Tuesday night met with an accident on the over-bridge near the Radha Swami Satsang Dera, Sirhind road, here.

They said they both were driving in a separate car when the other vehicle in which their friends were commuting met with an accident with the truck at around 11.30 pm. Karan Vohra said the truck was parked in the middle of the road without indicators and reflectors. Vohra added, “The truck parked in the middle of the road was a hindrance to the traffic commuting toward Rajpura. As a result, Nanak Singh, who was driving the car, could not see the truck in time. Due to this, it rammed into the truck from behind.”

Four occupants of the car, Kamaljit Singh, Ravinder Singh, Gurjinder Singh and Gurvinder Singh were killed in the accident while Nanak Singh and Avinash Singh were injured.

The police later registered a case against the truck driver.

