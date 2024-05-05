Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

The closing ceremony of the 4th National Yogasana Judges Training Programme concluded in the presence of the chief guest, Vineet Kumar, Executive Director of SAI NS NIS. The week-long event concluded at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NS NIS),

Over 180 trainee judges participated in this training programme, with 11 resource persons from 30 affiliated states and UTs organising sessions on various topics related to the sport.

Under the guidance of the secretary-general of Yogasana Bharat and World Yogasana Jaideep Arya, the closing ceremony was held. Guests such as the president of Asian Yogasana, Sanjay Malpani, the secretary-general of Asian Yogasana, Umang Dawn, and the vice-president of Asian Yogasana, M Niranjana Murthy, among others, were present at the event.

The chief coach of Yogasana at NS NIS, CK Mishra, said, “Over 11 resource persons provided knowledge sessions on different topics during the training programme. During the closing ceremony, a comprehensive introduction to the athletes’ age group, events, and competition structure was provided, setting the stage for an enriching training experience.”

