Free medical camp held for hernia, piles patients

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 22

Desh Bhagat Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, today organised a free medical camp for those suffering from hernia, piles or a few other ailments. Desh Bhagat Hospital Chairman Dr Zora Singh and Desh Bhagat University Pro-Chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur inaugurated the medical camp.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Zora lauded the efforts put in by the doctors to organize the camp.

He said, “To serve mankind is service to God. Specialist and highly qualified doctors with ample experience in their area of expertise would check the patients, and the patients would be provided with free medicines.”

