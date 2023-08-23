Free medical camp held for hernia, piles patients

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 22
Desh Bhagat Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, today organised a free medical camp for those suffering from hernia, piles or a few other ailments. Desh Bhagat Hospital Chairman Dr Zora Singh and Desh Bhagat University Pro-Chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur inaugurated the medical camp.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Zora lauded the efforts put in by the doctors to organize the camp.
He said, “To serve mankind is service to God. Specialist and highly qualified doctors with ample experience in their area of expertise would check the patients, and the patients would be provided with free medicines.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announces this
Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...