Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Patiala, June 14
The Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala is organising free workshops for students to inculcate career-oriented and industry focused expertise in the field of Artificial intelligence in them. Students who have qualified 10+2 in 2024 are eligible to register for these workshops by June 17, 2024.
