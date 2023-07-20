Front seeks 150-day job for workers in areas hit by floods

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

The Democratic MGNREGA Front, Punjab, has demanded 150 days of work for unemployed residents of flood-affected villages.

The president of the front, Raj Kumar of Nabha, said, “Registered MGNREGA workers residing in flood-affected areas of the state should get benefits as per the provisions of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. They should get 150 days of guaranteed work.” He lamented that the labourers were not even getting the requisite 100 days of guaranteed work.

The front demanded that the state government should provide various benefits to small and marginal farmers owning up to 5 acres, including repair of borewells, provisions of tilling their farms, etc.

Members of the front submitted a memorandum to the Nabha SDM, who forwarded it to the Block Development and Panchayat Officer with a direction to act on the demands as per provisions of the law.

