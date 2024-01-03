Fuel supply takes a hit in Fatehgarh Sahib amid nationwide strike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 2

Owners of fuel stations in most towns of the district — such as Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Khamano, Bassi Pathana and rural areas — have stopped the sale of fuel, informing customers that they have run out of fuel. People ran from one station to another to get fuel, but to no avail.

Many devotees who had flocked to the city to for the Shaheedi Jor Mela were unable to get fuel to return home. Due to this, people raised slogans against the government at several places in the city. Vehicle owners said that they formed long lines at fuel stations, but the staff switched off fuel machines, saying that they had run out of fuel.

Social media had been abuzz with comments about long queues at fuel stations, and this caused people to throng fuel stations since the break of dawn. The fuel stations were selling a maximum of two litres of fuel to two-wheeler owners and five litres to four-wheeler drivers. However, later in the day, they completely stopped the sale of fuel.

People fear that if the strike continues, they would not be able to drive to work or any other purpose, causing a disruption in their day-to-day lives.

Harsharan Singh Brar, Controller, District Food and Supply, said that there are 38 fuel stations in the district that have enough fuel stock. He added that if truck operators do not replenish the fuel stock in the city, fuel station owner can send their own tankers to bring it from oil depots.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib #Mandi