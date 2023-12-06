Function marks poet Vir Singh’s birth anniversary

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 5

The Punjabi Sahitya Sabha of Post Graduate Punjabi Department of Khalsa College organised a function to mark the birth anniversary of renowned poet Vir Singh.

Shedding light on the life of the bard, Vice-Principal Gurmeet Singh said Vir Singh's poetry was akin to the famous English poet William Wordsworth as they both gave prominence to nature in their compositions.

College principal Dr Dharminder Singh Ubha said Vir Singh was famous as the father of modern Punjabi literature. Mentioning Vir Singh's association with Kashmir, he described the references to Kashmir in Vir Singh's poetry and also shared his work related to the valley with the audience.