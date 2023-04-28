Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Acting on a tip-off, the police today arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a close aide of gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud. Harpreet was arrested by a team of the Patiala CIA staff.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said the police recovered two .32 bore pistols, along with 10 cartridges, from Harpreet’s possession.

He said, “A team led by CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh was already on a prowl when they got a tip-off that Harpreet was in the city.” The SSP added, “He faces 10 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, some under the Arms Act and other cases pertaining to inter-gang rivalry.”

“We will interrogate the suspect and ascertain the source of weapons recovered from him,” Shaminder said.