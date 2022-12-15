Garbage burning continues unabated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 14

Amid rising pollution levels due to the burning of paddy straw and garbage in the open, the Municipal Corporation has failed to curb burning of waste at the dumping ground near Sanauri Adda.

The garbage cleared from the original dumping site adjacent to Sanauri Adda is now being dumped adjacent to Chhoti Nadi.

MC officials said the office lacked enough material recovery facility (MRF) centres to segregate the waste collected from the city. An official said, “We are about to complete the bioremediation project. Only unauthorised garbage collectors are dumping waste adjacent to Chhoti Nadi.”

The garbage is burned at times and the smoke it emanates makes it worse for the residents of nearby colonies of Arain Majra, Ghalori Gate, Sanjay Colony, Tej Bagh Colony and others.

A resident said, “The garbage at the site is burned deliberately. The waste at the Sanauri Adda dump site was earlier burnt in the same way. MC officials have failed to keep the blatant violation in check.”

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said he would get the matter checked.