Gen Bipin Rawat remembered

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, paid tribute to General Bipin Rawat on his first death anniversary on Thursday. The students were informed about the first Chief of Defence Staff who commanded the armed forces. Faculty member Satvir Singh threw light on the life and achievements of General Bipin Rawat. Principal Balwinder Kaur said the students should learn from the general’s contribution towards the country and join the armed forces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal
Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections
NGOs include Dalit rights body (IDSN), whose accreditation h...