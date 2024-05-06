General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 5

The first rehearsal of the election process, with the aim of familiarising the staff with the voting procedures, was organised today.

Detailed information about the approximately 10,000 election machines was provided during this rehearsal at 1,786 booths in the district. Election officials, including Presiding Officers and Polling Officers, were briefed on various tasks related to the election process.

District Election Officer Showkat Ahmad Parray said comprehensive information about the election process, including PowerPoint slides, the ballot unit (BU), the control unit (CU), and the verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT), had been provided during the training.

He said the second rehearsal of the election process would be held on May 19.

Additional District Election Officer (J) Kanchan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi, supervised training at various locations.

ARO Navreet Kaur Sekhon at Thapar College; ARO Kanu Garg at Punjabi University; ARO Babandeep Singh Walia at Government Polytechnic College; ARO Jasleen Kaur Bhullar at Patel College, Rajpura; ARO Arvind Kumar at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha; ARO Tarsem Chand at Government College, Samana; ARO Richa Goel at Public College, Samana; and ARO Ravinder Singh at Kirti College, Patiala organised the first rehearsal of the election process.

