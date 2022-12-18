Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 17

Advocate Gian Singh Mungo was elected as president of the Nabha Bar Association for the 12th time in a row. The elections to the association were held on Thursday.

Mungo, who has served 21 terms as Bar chief, is known to have been close to Late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra. At present, he is serving as the chief legal advisor to the Aam Admi Party in the state.

A total of 292 votes were polled, and Mungo bagged 202. The remaining 90 went in favour of his opponent Manjit Singh Sidhu.

Gurmeet Singh Lovely was elected the vice-president, Harjinder Singh secretary and Sarabjit Singh joint secretary of the Bar association.