Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 30

Girls clinched the top three spots in the district in the Class XII examination conducted by the Punjab State Education Board (PSEB), the result of which was declared today.

Patiala stood second in the merit list. A total of 52 students from the district were among 320 whose names figured in the merit list. Overall, Patiala stood 12th among the districts.

Arshdeep Kaur, a non-medical student of Government Senior Secondary School, Pheelkhana, scored 99.02%, claiming the first position in the district and fifth in the state. Mandeep Kaur and Simarjit Kaur of Government Meritorious School shared the second spot in the district and stood sixth in the state.

Of the total 18,954 students who appeared in the examination from the district, 17,516 came out with flying colours, recording a pass percentage of 92.41.

