Government buses not adhering to route norms

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 20

Residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, particularly students, are a harried lot because of lack of public transport facilities in the town. Most government buses do not enter the local bus stand on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway and instead take the overbridge route, leaving the passengers stranded.

Addressing the media, social activist Rajinder Singh said, “I had written to the PRTC director to ensure that the buses make a stop at the bus stand, but the action lasted only for a few months. The bus drivers again started dropping off the passengers at the entry and exit points of the overbridge, causing great discomfort to the public.”

A girl student’s father said it caused great problems for the students who have no means of transport to reach their institutes. He said the worst affected are the parents of the school and college going students, who risk their lives by driving their vehicles on the wrong side in the afternoon to pick their wards from the drop points. He said apart from him, there are many more parents who face similar problems. He urged the government to ensure the that buses stop at the local bus stand.

The MLA said he would once again discuss the issue with the higher authorities and ensure that action is taken against the violators.