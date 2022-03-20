Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 19

Despite being a district hospital, the Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital is without a skin specialist (dermatologist) for months. Hundreds of poor patients visiting the hospital have to turn back and desperately visit private hospitals or clinics which charge exorbitant fee.

Poor patients, in many cases, have to skip or postpone medication in the face of high cost of treatment at private hospitals.

A woman, who had to see a skin specialist, said, “I had visited the hospital for skin treatment. However, I was surprised when I came to know they don’t even have a single skin specialist in this government hospital.”

Health experts revealed that the treatment of skin-related problems was very expensive at private hospitals. High OPD fee and prescription of expensive medicines by private doctors were beyond the reach of poor patients, experts added.

The hospital authorities said a lone skin specialist at the hospital had retired in December last year.

Dr Sandeep Kaur, Medical Superintendent, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, said there was no skin specialist at the hospital for the past three months. She said, “We had immediately informed the higher-ups about the lack of skin specialists at the hospital after the lone skin specialist at the hospital retired in December.”