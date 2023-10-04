Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 3

The Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital has been honoured with the state-level award for excellence in blood donation services. Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh presented the award to the Blood Centre (IHBT Department), Government Medical College.

Dr Rajan Singla, Director Principal, Government Medical College; HS Rekhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital; Dr Monika Garg, Professor in Charge, Blood Centre, received the award. Dr Singla said they strive to provide the best services to patients. He also congratulated the staff of the blood centre and NGOs for organising blood donation camps.