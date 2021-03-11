Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 23

Government Medical College, Patiala, organised a White Coat Ceremony for the 2022 batch of MBBS students. The Director-Principal of the college, Dr Harjinder Singh, congratulated the students for entering the most prestigious field of medicine with huge responsibilities for the ailing society. He cautioned the students with zero tolerance to ragging, use of intoxicants and alcohol in the institution but with focus on academic, social and extracurricular activities.

Addressing the students and faculty, Patiala MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli said, “Medicine is the noblest profession but full of challenges and the medical professionals are the real life heroes and deserve salute for their services to the sick.” He expressed the hope from the medical students to uphold the prestige and honour of this profession.

Patiala (Rural) MLA Dr Balbir Singh, congratulating the new entrants, said it was a proud moment for them and their parents. The doctors are symbols of dedication, possession and goodwill and they are supposed to be ready all the time to treat their patients. Showing concern about the high tuition fee for medical courses, rising incidences of assault on doctors, safe working environment and fight for the rights of the medical professionals, he asserted to work together to restore the old glory of this prestigious medical college with health and education as the top priorities of his government.

Joint DRME Dr AD Aggarwal, Vice-Principal Dr RPS Sibia, Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital Dr Harnam Singh Rekhi, president Punjab State Medical and Dental Teachers Association Dr DS Bhullar, heads of various departments along with faculty participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the 225 medical students who entered the medical college this year and took the Maharshi Charak Shapath administered by the Director-Principal.