Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Patiala, December 15

Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra inaugurated the Patiala Heritage Festival at the Baradari Gardens. The inauguration featured exhibits from guava orchards, along with the unveiling of a flower show. The festival was held to promote tourism and project the city as a tourist centre.

At the festival, 39 farmers involved in floriculture, fruit cultivation and vegetable farming were honoured. The festival featured stalls showcasing a variety of produce and products. At the awards ceremony, in which where the best varieties of flowers were graded, Gurpreet Singh Manjal received the top honour.

Jauramajra talked about the government’s commitment to the development of Patiala as a tourism hub. The Director of the Horticulture Mission, Dr Shailinder Kaur, shared insights into the activities of the Horticulture Department.

