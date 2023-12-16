Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Patiala, December 15
Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra inaugurated the Patiala Heritage Festival at the Baradari Gardens. The inauguration featured exhibits from guava orchards, along with the unveiling of a flower show. The festival was held to promote tourism and project the city as a tourist centre.
At the festival, 39 farmers involved in floriculture, fruit cultivation and vegetable farming were honoured. The festival featured stalls showcasing a variety of produce and products. At the awards ceremony, in which where the best varieties of flowers were graded, Gurpreet Singh Manjal received the top honour.
Jauramajra talked about the government’s commitment to the development of Patiala as a tourism hub. The Director of the Horticulture Mission, Dr Shailinder Kaur, shared insights into the activities of the Horticulture Department.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...