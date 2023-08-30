Govt Medical College: MBBS, DPharma classes to be shifted to new bldg in a month

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 29

The Government Medical College here is expected to shift all classes of MBBS and DPharmacy to its new institutional building in a month.

The Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC) had constructed the building in 2016 at a cost of Rs 35 crore. It was then handed over to the college authorities, but it had certain lapses. Since then, the building was lying unused.

Director-Principal Rajan Singla said the lapses in the construction work had been removed and the college would shift all classes to the new building soon.

Singla said, “The building is ready. The chairs have also been installed on the premises. The lecture theatres are also ready. The pending work of air-conditioners is being started. It will take 30 days at the most to complete the pending work. The classes of MBBS and DPharmacy will be shifted to the new building in a matter of a month.” He added that the central air-conditioning work at super-speciality block of Government Rajindra Hospital, which fell under the ambit of the college, would also be completed in a month.

