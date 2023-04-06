Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister

Patiala, April 5

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh today said the state government was all geared up to effectively tackle any kind of Covid-related exigency.

The minister today reviewed the medical infrastructure and arrangements in the Covid isolation ward at Government Rajindra Hospital. He said the state government was well prepared with requisite capacity of beds and ventilators. “We also have adequate arrangements of PPE kits, masks and testing kits to deal with the further spread of the virus.”

He said the Health Department had sufficient doctors and medical staff and that oxygen plants and emergency systems in the state were active at all government hospitals.

Balbir said people should strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols, including social distancing, proper wearing of masks and frequent washing of hands, to contain the virus.

“People, especially those who are immunocompromised or those having Covid symptoms like cold or cough, should take extra care of themselves and avoid going out until there is an urgency,” he said.