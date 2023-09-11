Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 10

The Rajindra Hospital here has started a new treatment — coronary shockwave lithotripsy balloon — for patients who develop blockage in heart due to severe calcification.

A 76-year-old patient, who had suffered a heart attack recently, underwent the procedure at the hospital. Dr Saurabh Sharma, assistant professor and incharge, Department of Cardiology at the hospital, said that the patient had 99 per cent blockage.

He and his team performed rotablation, where a diamond coated burr is used to break the calcium and shockwave lithotripsy is used to break deep seated calcium in an artery. The team later installed stents in it.

Dr Saurabh said, “This technique is useful for those suffering from advanced form of coronary artery disease and having chest pain, in which blockages become very hard due to calcium. This happens in 15-20 per cent patients undergoing stenting, especially those who are old, diabetic, having chronic kidney disease or who have undergone bypass surgery.”

He said in shockwave lithotripsy, a balloon with ultrasound emitters is inserted in the artery and pulses are delivered, which break the calcium. This is useful for deep seated calcium in arteries.”

Dr HS Reikhi, Medical Superintendent, Rajindra Hospital, claimed that this intravascular lithotripsy had been conducted for the first time in Patiala region. Dr Rajan Singla, Director Principal, Government Medical College, said that the college’s cardiology department was treating all kinds of heart patients.