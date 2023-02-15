Govt school students visit agriculture centre

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 14

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Dakala, visited the Campus for Research and Advanced Studies, Dhablan, of GSSDGS Khalsa College, Patiala.

The students were introduced to various modern agricultural equipment on the campus like agroforestry, animal science, crop science, horticulture, soil science and plant breeding. Faculty members of the college department gave a detailed information on their respective subjects to the students.

Apart from this, the students were also given a tour of the campus farm, which included the training field medicinal garden and agro meteorology observatory.