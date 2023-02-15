Govt school students visit agriculture centre

Patiala, February 14
Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Dakala, visited the Campus for Research and Advanced Studies, Dhablan, of GSSDGS Khalsa College, Patiala.
The students were introduced to various modern agricultural equipment on the campus like agroforestry, animal science, crop science, horticulture, soil science and plant breeding. Faculty members of the college department gave a detailed information on their respective subjects to the students.
Apart from this, the students were also given a tour of the campus farm, which included the training field medicinal garden and agro meteorology observatory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...