Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Patiala, March 18
In response to the failure in resolving the issue of deduction in salaries of teachers who had participated in the nationwide strike on February 16, government schoolteachers are going to hold a joint protest on March 21 at the District Education Office.
The meeting regarding the salary deductions was attended by representatives from the Democratic Teachers’ Front, Government Teachers Union, SC/BCT Teachers Union, and Elementary Teachers Union.
Sharing information, the teachers’ unions said some of the teachers had participated in the strike organised by the United Farmers Front against rapid corporate exploitation within the country. This joint strike received massive support from across Punjab. Many teachers in the Patiala district observed a significant strike on this day.
However, despite efforts made by some school principals to enforce the strike, the salaries of participating teachers were deducted for a day. Notices are being issued to the principals for salary deductions, starting from the month of March without any orders being issued by the government regarding the strike.
Besides, there is also significant pressure on teachers due to the need to generate PPP and stop the boycott, which adds to the tension.
