Govt to strengthen emergency, ambulance services: Health Min

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 8

Punjab’s new Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research and Elections Dr Balbir Singh has said that emergency and ambulance services in the state would soon be strengthened to save precious life of a patient within the golden hour.

The minister emphasised that his priority would be to implement programmes at the grassroots level to provide high quality health facilities to the state residents.

While addressing the media, Singh said a special action plan would be implemented for a permanent solution to drugs. He said the Health Department and the police would work together to eradicate the drug menace.

Major changes will be implemented in the Health Department and new programmes will be launched every week for public welfare, he said.

Balbir asked officials to give priority to quality health services besides transparently providing people-friendly administrative services.