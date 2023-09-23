Goyal made Pbi University Controller of Examinations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 22

Professor Vishal Goyal of the Computer Science Department at Punjabi University has been allocated the charge of Controller of Examinations. The professor has been given the charge for a year.

Professor Goyal has an experience of teaching and industry. He has handled a number of projects funded by agencies including Defence and Development Organisation, Ministry of Electronics and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

