Graduation ceremonies held at 943 govt schools in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 29

The Department of School Education today held graduation ceremonies at 943 government primary schools across the district.

They gathering was informed about various teaching methods adopted at the schools.

District Education Officers (Elementary) Harinder Kaur and Manvinder Kaur Bhullar visited various primary schools in the district and also appealed for admission of students to government schools.

School officials gave away books and other material to the students on the occasion.