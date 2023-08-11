Graduation courses: Students at sea as Punjabi University fails to declare final semester result

Tribune News Service

The Punjabi University’s failure to release the results of final semesters of graduate courses has left its students seeking admission at other universities and colleges high and dry.

The university had started holding examinations of final semesters of graduate courses in May this year. However, it has failed to release the results of all the courses so far. A month ago, it had decided to come up with a new criteria for admission to the master-level courses, and decided to consider results of only five, out of a total of six semesters of bachelors’ courses, to prepare the merit list for admission.

Importantly, the final semester results are required for admission to other universities and colleges in and outside the state. The admission to colleges is done through the centralised admission portal. Some departments of Panjab University, Chandigarh, have already completed the admission process for the master-level courses.

Students who reached the Punjabi University campus over the issue said other universities demanded results of graduation for admission to postgraduate courses. “Some universities have given us provisional admission after receiving an affidavit,” they pointed out.

Those wishing to go abroad for further studies are also facing problems due to the delay in declaration of results.

Ashwani Bhalla, Deputy Director, Department of Higher Education, Punjab, said the matter had been raised with university officials. “They have assured us they would release the results of the final year of graduate courses by Saturday,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said the university was working on the matter and the results would be declared at the earliest. He said the office of the DPI (Colleges) had extended the final date for completion of admission process to master-level courses.

