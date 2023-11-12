Green Diwali celebrated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 11

Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated a green Diwali here today.

In the morning assembly, NCC cadet Zarine spoke on the significance of the day. The students took a vow not to burst crackers and plant saplings instead. Besides, they were made aware of harmful effects of stubble burning.

Since most of the students of the school have agricultural background, they promised to share the information with their families and convince them not to burn stubble. Students also displayed placards to give the message of green Diwali.

Later in the day, students made earthen lamps. Principal Bal Krishan and faculty members Satvir Singh Gill, Gagandeep Singh and other staff of the school were also present on this occasion.

