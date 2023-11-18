Groups clash in Nayagaon

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Tensions prevailed in Nayagaon on Thursday as two factions of the gurdwara management committee clashed ahead of the Gurpurb celebrations. The police are currently investigating the matter. TNS

23-yr-old hangs self to death

Mohali: Mani Majra resident Riyaz Khan (23), who had been living with a girl in a rented flat in Kharar, reportedly hanged himself to death on Friday. Khan, who had only studied up to Class X and had no job, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The police took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of a hospital in Kharar.

#Mohali