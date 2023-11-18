Groups clash in Nayagaon

Mohali: Tensions prevailed in Nayagaon on Thursday as two factions of the gurdwara management committee clashed ahead of the Gurpurb celebrations. The police are currently investigating the matter. TNS
23-yr-old hangs self to death
Mohali: Mani Majra resident Riyaz Khan (23), who had been living with a girl in a rented flat in Kharar, reportedly hanged himself to death on Friday. Khan, who had only studied up to Class X and had no job, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The police took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of a hospital in Kharar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured