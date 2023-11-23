Groups from Jharkhand, Rajasthan stage plays

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

On the seventh day of the Late Pritam Singh Oberai Memorial 15-day National Theatre Festival, two plays were staged by Jharkhand and Rajasthan-based groups.

The first play staged was ‘Panchhi’ by Path (theatre group), Jamshedpur. The play was directed by Mohammad Nizam and written by Manoj Mitra. The second play that was staged was ‘Rakt Beej’ by Tamhankar Theatre Academy, Jaipur. It was directed by Arshiya Parveen and written by Shankar Shesh. Both plays were staged at the Kalidasa Auditorium here. On the seventh day of the festival, former IAS officer Gurpal Singh Chahal was the chief guest.

The first play, ‘Panchhi’ highlighted the materialistic and consumerist environment. It signified that although the desire of the human mind is to try to fly with happiness, due to economic differences, the mind is forced to flutter in the cage itself. It is an effort to understand the nature of humans in the daily life.

