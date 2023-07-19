Guard beaten to death in Fatehgarh Sahib, two held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 18

The district police claimed to have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a security guard.

The suspects, identified as contractors Gurmohan Singh and Bhupinder Singh of Jhambali village in Patiala district, were presented in a court, which sent them to three-day police remand.

SSP Ravjot Grewal said in her complaint, Mohinder Kaur, of quarter number 3 at Civil Hospital, Amloh, stated that her husband Sarabjit Singh worked as a security guard at a warehouse in Mandi Gobindgarh. She said on July 14, her husband did not return from duty in the evening following which she rang him up.

Gurmohan Singh, the contractor of the company, picked up the phone and said Sarabjit had collected money on behalf of the firm, but did not deposit the amount. Gurmohan told her that he was taking her husband to the Bhadson police station to file a case.

The complainant said after some time, Gurmohan, along with another person, brought unconscious Sarabjit to her house in a car. She said she tried to stop them, but they sped away. She said after some time, Sarabjit gained consciousness and told her that the contractor, along with another person, had badly assaulted him. She said she took him to the Civil Hospital, Amloh, where doctors declared him dead.

The SSP said taking swift action, the police arrested the main suspect, Gurmohan Singh, and recovered the car number PB-39A 5081. She said later, his accomplice Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhinda, was also arrested.

