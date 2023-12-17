Guava fair, flower show end in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

A two-day guava fair and flower show, part of the ongoing Patiala Heritage Festival at Baradari Bagh, ended today.

The guava fair and flower show, organised by the Horticulture Department and the District Administration, saw people exploring different stalls and buying and learning about different types of guavas and other organic products.

The festival featured a variety of stalls, including a heritage kitchen stall from Harpalpur, which offered 'Sarson da Saag' and 'Makki di Roti', and others showcasing different types of flowers, agricultural products and organic methods of cultivation. The event also included informative sessions on composting, rose cultivation and growing vegetables like mushroom, cucumber and onion.

Special areas were set up for children to participate in games. Yoga sessions were conducted by Bhawna Bharti from Patiala Yoga Centre. For two days, the festivities continued until late in the evening.

Apart from students of various schools and colleges, teachers and residents of the city, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney enjoyed the festivities.