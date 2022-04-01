Guest faculty of Punjab govt colleges seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 31

Guest faculty of government colleges in the state today submitted a memorandum to Ghanaur AAP MLA Gurlal Ghanaur and reminded him of the assurance he made to the teachers before the Assembly election about regularisation of their jobs. The MLA was the chief guest at Government Mohindra College during its sports festival.

The guest faculty teachers said AAP leaders had given them assurance to regularise their jobs once it came to power in the state. “We held a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in Amritsar. Later, we met Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Mohali. They had assured us of regularisation of the jobs after formation of the government,” said Hukam Chand, president of the Punjab Government Colleges Guest Faculty Assistant Professors Association.

He said as many as 906 guest faculty teachers had been working against sanctioned regular posts at various government colleges in the state on a meager salary of Rs 21,600. He said many of the teachers had been working for the past 13-14 years.

The association leaders said they would shortly meet Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and submit memorandum of demands to him.