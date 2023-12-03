Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB

Patiala, December 2
Gunjan Chaddha, the widow of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gagandeep Singh Chaddha, has been appointed a member of the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB).
Thanking the party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for bestowing her with the responsibility and honouring her husband, who was the state secretary of AAP before he passed away due to an ailment last year, she said “I will work with honesty and dedication to bring transparency in the system.”
