Gunny bag shortage hits procurements process in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 23

Amidst the inclement weather, the shortage of gunny bags at grain markets has been a cause for concern for farmers. An acute shortage of gunny bags was witnessed in the grain market of Patran, and workers across Patiala observed a day-long strike, demanding an increase in wages.

Chairman of the Arhtiya Association, Pawan Kumar Singla, said the scarcity of gunny bags arose due to a strike by grain-lifting workers. He said that fortunately, the strike concluded today, and the much-needed gunny bags were made available once again.

The recent inclement weather further compounded the difficulties faced by farmers, hindering the procurement process. Despite this, authorities ensured the availability of adequate tarpaulin sheets and slabs in all mandis to safeguard the harvested grain.

A total of 5,54,107 MT of wheat has arrived at 11 grain markets in the district. Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said a total of 5,40,357 MT have been purchased from the markets, adding that a total of 1,20,060 MT of wheat crop has been lifted so far.

District Mandi Officer Ajaypal Singh Brar said procurement operations were in full swing, adding that efforts were underway to release timely payments to farmers.

