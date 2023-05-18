Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 17

The man who shot dead a woman for allegedly consuming alcohol on the premises of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib on Sunday will be given free legal help by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Nirmaljeet Singh was arrested by the police from the site on the day of the incident.

Jathedar Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, a member of the SGPC’s internal committee, today said, “The SGPC legal team will represent Nirmaljeet in the court.”

SGPC said advocate Amardeep Singh Dharni will represent Nirmaljeet for free. Dharni said he will visit Nirmaljeet in jail.

Former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar said the SGPC would not accept terming the people involved in desecration incidents as mentally upset.