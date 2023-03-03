Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 2

Ranjodh Singh Hadana today assumed charge as Chairman of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in the presence of Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Lal Chand Kataruchakk, Dr Balbir Singh and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Kataruchakk lauding the Bhagwant Mann-led state government said it had brought Punjab on track. “The previous governments had sidelined public transport. Some people had illegally possessed the transport system. But the Aam Aadmi Party has connected government buses to international airport in Delhi.”

Hadana said he would work towards the betterment of the Punjab Transport Department. “The department will focus on running PRTC buses as per capacity and requirement and will also work on filling the vacant posts here,” he said.