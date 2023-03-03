Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Patiala, March 2
Ranjodh Singh Hadana today assumed charge as Chairman of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) in the presence of Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Lal Chand Kataruchakk, Dr Balbir Singh and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.
Kataruchakk lauding the Bhagwant Mann-led state government said it had brought Punjab on track. “The previous governments had sidelined public transport. Some people had illegally possessed the transport system. But the Aam Aadmi Party has connected government buses to international airport in Delhi.”
Hadana said he would work towards the betterment of the Punjab Transport Department. “The department will focus on running PRTC buses as per capacity and requirement and will also work on filling the vacant posts here,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud