Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Patiala, October 30
On the occasion of the 25th foundation day of the new Mehak cultural form, Punjabi folk singer Harbhajan Mann performed at Harpal Tiwana Auditorium.
The Health Minister of Punjab, Dr. Balbir Singh, was the chief guest for the event. He highlighted the various achievements of his government and appreciated the work being done in promoting art and culture in this region. He also announced a grant of Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary quota. The organiser of the event, Naresh Raj, thanked everyone for making the event a success.
