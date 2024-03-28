Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 27

The University School of Law Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University organised a seminar on ‘Professional Ethics and Dream Career in Law’. Justice Gurbir Singh of the Punjab and Haryana High Court was the chief guest, and Fatehgarh Sahib District and Sessions Judge Arun Gupta presided over the seminar.

The District and Sessions Judge shared his experiences with students and posed to them several questions on the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987. He said the Act was enacted to establish a nationwide uniform network for providing free and competent legal services to the weaker sections of society.

Justice Gurbir Singh spoke about noble principles of law and urged legal professionals to perceive the career with dedication and integrity. He said there were no shortcuts, adding that hard work was the only way to success.

Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association president Amardeep Singh Dharni highlighted the importance of competitive examinations. He said competitive examinations demanded deep understanding and problem-solving abilities, adding that the judicial competition examination was one of the most prestigious in India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Guru Granth Sahib