Harnoor strikes silver in judo

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

A resident of Patiala and Class VII student, Harnoor Kaur Nagra, has bagged silver medal in judo at the 2nd Khelo India Women League Tournament 2022-23 at Kurukshetra University in Haryana.

The Patiala girl competed in the +57 kg sub-junior category on January 28 and won the second position. She studies at DAV Global School.