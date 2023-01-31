Harnoor strikes silver in judo

Patiala, January 30
A resident of Patiala and Class VII student, Harnoor Kaur Nagra, has bagged silver medal in judo at the 2nd Khelo India Women League Tournament 2022-23 at Kurukshetra University in Haryana.
The Patiala girl competed in the +57 kg sub-junior category on January 28 and won the second position. She studies at DAV Global School.
